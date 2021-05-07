Caufield scored a goal on five shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Caufield tallied at 13:30 of the second period for the first 5-on-5 goal of his career. He's scored three times in seven outings since joining the Canadiens, and two of those goals have come in overtime wins. The 15th overall pick from 2019 has worked in a top-six role, and he could be a bigger scoring threat in the playoffs.