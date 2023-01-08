Caufield scored a goal in a 5-4 win Saturday over the Blues.

Caufield gave Montreal a 3-2 lead in the first minute of the third when he lifted a backhand over Jordan Binnington's right arm. It was Caufield's 50th goal as a member of the Canadiens and it came in his 117th game. He's the fourth-fastest Montreal player to hit that mark, behind greats Maurice Richard (76 games), Jean Beliveau (105) and Bernie Geoffrion (114).