Caufield scored a power-play goal and had two shots on net over 18:11 of ice time in Tuesday's 4-1 win over Dallas.

Caufield finished off a pretty passing sequence to give Montreal what looked like a comfortable 4-1 third-period lead but turned out to be the game-winner when the Stars mounted a late comeback. It was the third consecutive game with a goal for Caufield, who has points in seven of the last eight. Caufield has four markers on the power play, a team-high five game-winning goals and 11 tallies overall through 37 games.