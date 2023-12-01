Caufield had an assist, three shots on net and two penalty minutes in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Panthers.

Caufield was the primary helper on Johnny Kovacevic's third-period goal that closed Florida's lead to 4-1. It was the fourth point in the last four games for Caufield, who is on a similar point pace as last season. The forward has 19 points in 23 games after posting 36 over 46 games in 2022-23. The one glaring difference is in goals. Caufield struck at a 16.5 SH% last year but is down to 8.3 SH% in 2023-24.