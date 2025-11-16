Caufield scored a goal on four shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Bruins.

Caufield has slowed down a bit with three goals and one assist over his last six outings. The 24-year-old winger is still in a top-line role, but the Canadiens' offense has fallen a little flat against tough defensive teams over the last week or so. For the season, Caufield has 13 goals, 19 points, 44 shots on net, 17 hits and a plus-8 rating through 18 appearances. He's shooting 29.5 percent, which likely won't last all year, but he should still be among the better goal-scorers in the league.