Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Gets goal in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Caufield scored a goal on four shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Bruins.
Caufield has slowed down a bit with three goals and one assist over his last six outings. The 24-year-old winger is still in a top-line role, but the Canadiens' offense has fallen a little flat against tough defensive teams over the last week or so. For the season, Caufield has 13 goals, 19 points, 44 shots on net, 17 hits and a plus-8 rating through 18 appearances. He's shooting 29.5 percent, which likely won't last all year, but he should still be among the better goal-scorers in the league.
More News
-
Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Scores twice Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Another multi-point effort•
-
Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Sets franchise record•
-
Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Strikes twice in loss•
-
Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Plays hero again Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Cole Caufield: OT hero Tuesday•