Caufield scored and added an assist in Saturday's 6-4 loss to Las Vegas.

The top line did its part. Caufield had two points, Nick Suzuki scored twice and Kirby Dach set up the three snipes by his line mates. The sniping winger has four points, including three helpers, in his last two games, and 14 points in 12 games. That's a 95-point pace and that feels a little steep considering he delivered 43 points in 67 games last season. But Caufield is very talented and could be a 35-40 goal guy sooner rather than later.