Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Goal, assist in Game 1 win

Caufield scored a goal, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Hurricanes in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Seth Jarvis scored 33 seconds in for Carolina, but Caufield answered at the one-minute mark to tie the game. The Canadiens controlled the scoring from there, and Caufield added a helper on Juraj Slafkovsky's first tally in the third period. Caufield is up to five goals, six assists, 35 shots on net, 23 hits and a minus-5 rating over 15 playoff outings while filling his usual roles on the top line and first power-play unit.