Caufield tallied a goal and an assist in Monday's 4-3 victory over Colorado.

Caufield set up Juraj Slafkovsky's power-play marker in the first period before putting Montreal ahead 3-2 early in the third, also on the man advantage, firing a wrist shot over the shoulder of Alexandar Georgiev. Caufield now has goals in back-to-back games and points in three straight contests. The 23-year-old winger is up to 31 points (13 goals, 18 assists), including 15 on the power play, through 43 games this season.