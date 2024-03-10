Caufield logged an assist, four shots on net, two blocks and two hits in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Caufield recorded the primary assist on Mike Matheson's tally 38 seconds into the game. The forward is piling up assists with six helpers over the last seven contests, but Caufield has gone 10 games without finding the back of a net and just two goals over the last 16.