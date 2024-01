Caufield scored a goal on four shots and had one hit over 18:17 of ice time in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Senators.

Caufield filled a lane and wristed a feed from Sean Monahan for his team-leading 15th goal of the season. It was the fourth consecutive game with a tally for Caufield, who's rediscovered his scoring touch with seven markers (17.1 shooting percentage) over the last 11 games.