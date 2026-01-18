Caufield scored two goals, dished out an assist and put three shots on net in Saturday's 6-5 overtime win over Ottawa.

After tallying a goal and an assist in the opening period, Caufield played the hero in overtime when he scored the go-ahead goal after 33 seconds. Overall, the 25-year-old winger is up to 24 goals, 24 assists, 143 shots on net and 35 hits through 49 games this season. Despite experiencing an inconsistent stretch of play to open the calendar year, Caufield has posted back-to-back multi-point games. The young winger has flashed his elite skill at times this season and ranks among the top 30 skaters in points across the league. If he can stay the course across the latter half of Montreal's regular season, he should finish the campaign near the 70 points he recorded through 82 regular-season games a year ago.