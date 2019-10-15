Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Has productive weekend
Caufield scored two goals and had an assist Saturday in the University of Wisconsin's win over Merrimack.
Caufield made a big splash on his opening weekend for the Badgers, scoring twice against Boston College on Friday and following up with a three-point night Saturday. He became the first Badger player in the modern era to score multiple goals in his first two games.
