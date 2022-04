Caufield delivered three goals in a 10-2 win over Florida on Thursday.

Caufield would be in the Calder conversation if his first half mirrored his second. He had one goal after 30 games. After Thursday, he's the team leader in snipes with 23, and with 22 of them in his last 37 games. That's a mind-blowing 49-goal pace over 82 games. Caufield's fantasy potential in the next few seasons is outstanding.