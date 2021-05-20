Caufield is not in the lineup Thursday against Toronto in Game 1, Kevin McGran of The Toronto Star reports.

Caufield got his first taste of NHL action in the final 10 games of the season. He acquitted himself well, ringing up four goals and an assist through 13:58 of average ice time. With that in mind, you'd have to think the Canadiens will plug him at some point in the series if they scuffle offensively against the Maple Leafs.