Caufield had six shots and two assists over the first two games for the University of Wisconsin.
Montreal's 2019 first-round draft pick began his sophomore season last weekend at Notre Dame, where the Badgers swept the Irish. Caufield contributed an assist in each game, including a power-play helper. The Badgers begin their home slate with games Thursday and Friday against the University of Michigan.
