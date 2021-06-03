Caufield had an assist and a shot on goal in Montreal's 5-3 victory over Winnipeg in Game 1 of their playoff series Wednesday.
Caufield posted his second assist of the playoffs, setting up linemate Nick Suzuki for the Canadiens' third goal. It was that duo that sparked the team's comeback from a 3-1 deficit in the series win over Toronto one round earlier.
