Caufield had an assist, one shot on net and one blocked shot in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Kraken.

Caufield had the primary helper on Kaiden Guhle's first-period tally that gave Montreal a 1-0 lead. Caufield's had a productive March, logging eight points over 10 games, but the forward's wayward scoring touch has returned. He has just one goal on 64 shots over the last 16 games; that's similar to an earlier stretch, when Caufield had one goal (38 shots) in a 12-game stretch between November and December.