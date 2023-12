Caufield had a power-play assist and one hit over 20:46 of ice time in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over Winnipeg.

The Canadiens began their traditional holiday road trip in style when Caufield and Nick Suzuki combined to set up Justin Barron's winner in OT. It was the second straight game with a point for Caufield, who snapped a seven-game goal drought in Saturday's win over the Islanders.