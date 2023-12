Caufield had a power-play assist, three shots on net and one hit over 17:21 of ice time in Monday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.

Caufield and Nick Suzuki played a game of catch along the side wall before Suzuki set up Sean Monahan for the Canadiens' third score. The assist snapped a 10-game drought without a power-play point for Caufield, who has nine points on the man-advantage unit through 25 games.