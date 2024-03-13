Caufield recorded a power-play assist, six shots on net, one block and one hit in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

Caufield had the secondary helper on Juraj Slafkovsky's power-play tally 19 seconds after Mathieu Olivier was whistled for hooking. The assists are piling up for Caufield, who has seven over the last eight games and a career-high 33 this season, but he hasn't tickled the twine in 11 contests. It's not from lack of trying; the forward has 48 shots on net during the drought.