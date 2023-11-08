Caufield had a power-play assist, two shots on goal, one hit and two penalty minutes in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to Tampa Bay.

Caufield set up linemate Nick Suzuki for the Canadiens' first goal, igniting a mini rally before the Lightning put an end to it. The assist was Caufield's fifth on the power play and eighth overall. The winger leads the Habs with 12 points through 12 games.