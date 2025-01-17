Caufield had an assist, two shots on net and one block in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Stars.

Caufield's pretty pass from behind the goal line set up Juraj Slafkovsky, who had a wide open net to tie the game at 1-1, just 47 seconds after Dallas took the lead. Caufield has been rolling with 13 points over the last 11 outings and has not gone more than one game without a point since Nov. 11, a stretch of 29 games.