Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Invited to hockey showcase

Caufield has been in invited to play at USA Hockey's Junior Summer Showcase in Plymouth (Mich.), Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Caufield, the Canadiens first-round pick (15th overall) in this year's draft, will be among 44 players competing in the tournament that runs from July 26 to Aug. 3. The week-long event will include 11 games between teams from Canada, Finland, Sweden and the U.S. The showcase is designed to prepare players for the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship.