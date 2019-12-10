Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Joins Team USA preliminary roster
Caufield has been named to the preliminary Team USA roster for the 2020 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Caufield, the Canadiens' top pick in the 2019 draft, was among the 28 players named to the preliminary roster. The tournament is scheduled to run from Dec. 26 to Jan. 5 in the Czech Republic. The winger has 12 goals and eight points over 20 games with the University of Wisconsin. Caufield leads the NCAA with 79 shots and ranks second in goals.
