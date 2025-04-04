Caufield scored a goal in a 4-1 win over Boston on Thursday.
It stood as the winner. Caufield pushed his career high to 35 goals and eight game winners. He's the first Canadiens player to score 35 in a season since Max Pacioretty in 2016-17. Plus Caufield's next point will give him 66 on the season. That will be a new career mark. With his talent, he should be a perennial top-10 NHL sniper for years to come.
More News
-
Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Puts away goal Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Ends short skid with helper•
-
Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Two points including winner•
-
Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Sends helper Wednesday•
-
Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Two-point effort in win•
-
Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Extends goal, point streaks•