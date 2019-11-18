Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Leads NCAA in goals
Caufield scored a goal and added two assists during this past weekend's two-game series against Notre Dame.
After busting out of the gate with three straight two-goal games, Caufield has tapered off a bit, but the 18-year-old remains tied for the NCAA lead with nine goals through 12 games. Dynasty fantasy owners and Canadiens' faithful should be thrilled to see his early success at the next level, as Caufield remains a prime candidate to make the NHL jump in the 2020-21 campaign.
