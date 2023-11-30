Caufield scored a goal on three shots over 14:37 of ice time in Wednesday's 4-2 win over Columbus.

Caufield beat three Blue Jackets to a loose puck in front of Elvis Merzlikins and batted home Montreal's second goal, helping the Canadiens end a five-game road trip on a positive note. There were some down moments during the trip -- lackluster efforts against Boston and Los Angeles stand out -- but there were positives to take away. The top three lines produced goals Wednesday, and Caufield found his scoring touch with two tallies on 10 shots over the final three games. The forward had lit the lamp just once over 12 games before scoring in wins over San Jose and Columbus.