Caufield scored two power-play goals, including the game-winner, in Thursday's 4-3 victory over the Predators.

Both goals came on one-timers that beat Yaroslav Askarov, who was making his first NHL start and got a rude introduction to the speed of the game at its highest level. Caufield hasn't recorded an assist in a remarkable 22 straight games, but he's doing just fine as a sniper, finding the back of the net six times on 26 shots (23.1 percent) over the last six contests. On the season, the 22-year-old is up to 25 goals, but only 34 points, through 42 games.