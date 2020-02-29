General manager Marc Bergevin said he'll ask Caufield to stay at the University of Wisconsin in 2020-21, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

While the Canadiens will allow Caufield to play for AHL Laval if he wants to, the team doesn't appear to have him in their NHL plans next year and would rather the 19-year-old winger to continue his development at the collegiate level. Caufield has an elite shot and has showcased that with 19 goals and 16 assists over 33 games at Wisconsin, but there are still looming questions about his size (5-foot-7, 162 pounds) at the top level.