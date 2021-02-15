Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin said Monday that he expects Caufield to sign an entry-level contract after his season at the University of Wisconsin.

Wisconsin is on track to make the NCAA tournament, as they're ranked fifth in the nation, so Caufield may not arrive in Montreal until late March or possibly later. Caufield has showcased significant improvement this season, as he's a Hobey Baker nominee after ringing up 17 goals and 33 points over 22 games. His size (5-7, 162) is still a bit of a concern, so he could be assigned to AHL Laval after inking his entry-level deal.