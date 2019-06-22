Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Little sniper slips down draft list

Caufield was drafted 15th overall by the Canadiens at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

It's far too easy to compare the 5-foot-7 Caufield to the Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat, but he's actually better than the 40-goal scorer. Size is irrelevant - Caulfeld is a pure goal scorer like Alex Ovechkin or Steven Stamkos. Or even Brett Hull. He fired 102 snipes in 97 games over the last two years in the US National Development Program. He finds seams that others just don't see and the puck is off his stick (and perfectly placed) in a split second. Today's game is made for little guys like Caufield. He's going to be a fantasy star. The Habs got lucky at 15 to get this guy.