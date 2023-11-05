Caufield had an assist and seven shots on goal over 20:04 of ice time in Saturday's 6-3 loss to St. Louis.
Caufield's shot from the point was tipped in by linemate Nick Suzuki for Montreal's final goal. The helper gave Caufield a team-high 11 points. He also leads the team, by far, with 47 shots on goal.
More News
-
Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Generates helper•
-
Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Three points including OT winner•
-
Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Back on point train•
-
Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Points in every game this season•
-
Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Points in three games•
-
Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Puts Habs on top•