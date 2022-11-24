Caufield had an assist in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Blue Jackets.
Caufield and Kirby Dach helped out on David Savard's game-winning goal in the third period. It was the third consecutive game with a point for Caufield, whose 21 points rank second on the Canadiens behind captain Nick Suzuki.
More News
-
Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Notches goal in loss•
-
Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Nets clutch tally late•
-
Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Survives challenge for goal•
-
Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Picks up power-play helper•
-
Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Goal and assist in loss•
-
Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Chips in two assists Thursday•