Caufield scored a goal on five shots and picked up an assist in Wednesday's preseason win over the Senators.
Caufield made his preseason debut Wednesday and doesn't appear to have missed a beat from his breakout 2022-23 campaign. The forward scored 26 goals (16.5 SH%) over 46 games before a shoulder injury ended his season prematurely. He's expected to occupy a spot on the first line along with captain Nick Suzuki this coming season.
