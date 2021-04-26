Caufield will make his NHL debut Monday in Calagary.

Caufield's undersized at 5-foot-7 and 162 pounds, but the 2019 first-round pick's elite scoring touch has translated at every level thus far. After scoring 30 goals in 31 games with the University of Wisconsin this season, the 20-year-old American potted three goals in two games with AHL Laval before being promoted to the taxi squad. Now that he's gotten a few practices with the NHL squad under his belt, Caufield's all set for his first NHL game action.