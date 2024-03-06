Caufield logged two assists, six shots on net and one block in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Predators.
Caufield had the primary helper on a game-tying goal by David Savard and the OT-winner from Nick Suzuki. He's logged five assists in the last five games and has a career-high 31 this season.
