Caufield collected an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 2.

Caufield set up Tyler Toffoli to give the Canadiens a 2-0 lead in the first period. The 20-year-old Caufield has settled into a top-six role quite nicely in the playoffs, racking up a goal and four helpers in his last six games. He's up to six points and 29 shots on goal in 11 contests overall.