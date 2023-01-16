Caufield logged a goal and an assist in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Rangers.
Caufield picked up an assist on Kirby Dach's power-play tally in the first period before scoring the game-winning goal midway through the third. The 22-year-old Caufield now has seven goals and one assist in his last eight contests. He's up to 36 points (26 goals, 10 assists) through 44 games this season.
