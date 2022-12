Caufield tallied a pair of goals in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Ducks.

Caufield got the Canadiens on the board with a power-play goal early in the third period. He'd add a second tally just a few minutes later, beating Lukas Dostal on a wraparound, to tie the game 2-2. Caufield has now scored five goals in his last six contests as he's up to 27 points (18 goals, nine assists) through 30 games this season.