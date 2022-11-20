Caufield scored two goals and drew an assist during Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the visiting Flyers.

One-timing a shot from the left face-off circle, Caufield scored with 1.9 seconds remaining, sending Saturday's matchup into overtime. The 21-year-old right winger also utilized a one-timer to convert his first goal during a 5-on-3 power-play situation. Caufield's three points matched his career-high and snapped a two-game pointless skid with back-to-back minus-2 ratings. Caufield generated a team-high six shots in the comeback victory.