Caufield scored a goal on one shot over 18:17 of ice time in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Wild.
Caufield gathered a loose puck along the boards and appeared to have surprised Marc-Andre Fleury when he fired a shot on net from that position. It was the winger's team-leading fifth goal.
