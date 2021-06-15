Caufield scored a power-play goal on six shots in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 1.
Caufield gave the Canadiens some hope at 12:05 of the second period, but Mattias Janmark restored the Golden Knights' two-goal lead just 53 seconds later. The 20-year-old Caufield's goal was his first playoff tally. The Wisconsin native has five points, 28 shots on net and a minus-2 rating in 10 playoff appearances.
