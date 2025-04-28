Caufield scored a power-play goal on two shots and went minus-4 in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Capitals in Game 4.

Caufield put the Canadiens ahead 2-1 in the second period. The winger has three goals, one assists, 21 shots on net and a minus-4 rating over four playoff outings, with two of his three tallies coming on the power play. The Canadiens have had success on the power play and through the top line, but the Capitals look to be the deeper team in this first-round matchup, which Montreal trails 3-1.