Caufield scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 2-1 win against Calgary.

It was Caufield's 13th goal and 22nd point in 23 games this season. He had been held off the scoresheet in his previous two games, but Caufield still hasn't suffered a scoring drought of three or more contests in 2022-23. The 21-year-old is one of the league's rising stars and should continue to be a regular offensive contributor.