Caufield scored a pair of second-period goals, leading the Canadiens to a 4-3 victory over the Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

Caufield, opening his second full NHL season, is quickly developing into a top-tier talent. The 2019 first-round draft pick scored 23 goals among 43 points as a rookie but looks like he could take the next step this season. Both of his goals Wednesday lifted the Canadiens into a tie. The 21-year-old forward also registered a team-high five shots on goal.