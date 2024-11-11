Caufield scored a pair of power-play goals in Monday's 7-5 win over the Sabres.
Caufield's 11th goal of 2024-25 ended his four-game scoring drought, and his second in Monday's game held up as the game-winner. Caufield has a league-leading 12 goals this campaign. He has added one assist and 41 shots on net through 16 outings.
