Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Not suiting up Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Caufield (illness) won't be in the lineup Wednesday versus the Senators, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Caufield was under the weather in the third period of Tuesday's contest versus the Maple Leafs. The 25-year-old will end up missing at least one game. The Canadiens have two days off before hosting the Sharks on Saturday, so it's possible Caufield will be good to go for that contest. Alexandre Texier will replace him in the lineup Wednesday.
