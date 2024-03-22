Caufield logged an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Canucks.

Caufield set up a Juraj Slafkovsky tally in the last minute of the second period. The 23-year-old Caufield has enjoyed a solid March with seven points over nine appearances this month. He's up to 54 points, 265 shots on net, 51 hits and a minus-8 rating through 69 outings overall as a fixture on the Canadiens' top line.