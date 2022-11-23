Caufield scored one goal on five shots in the Canadiens' 7-2 blowout loss to the Sabres.

Caufield was sharp Tuesday in 18:38 of ice time, scoring the Canadiens' first goal less than three minutes into the game. Unfortunately, the Habs failed to generate much more offense, despite having six total power-play opportunities. The 21-year-old winger remains a top-tier fantasy option as he's averaging over a point per contest thus far this season.