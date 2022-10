Caufield scored a goal on five shots in Saturday's 3-2 preseason overtime loss to the Senators.

Caufield gave Montreal a first-period lead when he scored his fourth preseason goal with a wrister from the left faceoff circle, beating Magnus Hellberg high over his blocker. He finished the preseason with a 19.0 shooting percentage (four goals, 21 shots), matching his scoring rate during a fantastic second half of the 2021-22 season when he scored 22 goals over the final 37 games.